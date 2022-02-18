BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 19-year-old men were shot Friday night in northeast Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 8:19 p.m. to the 3200 block of Belair Road for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found one 19-year-old man who has been shot.
Police then found the second victim a block away on the 3100 block of Cliftmont Avenue. Both men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.