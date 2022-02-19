BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a police-involved shooting that killed a person in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference following the shooting that the person had committed an armed robbery and tried to flee from police in a Honda Accord before they shot him in the 3200 block of Hillen Road.

Officers got out of their vehicles and approached the suspect, he said. That person, who Harrison referred to as a male, got out of his vehicle, too, only to return to the driver’s seat.

“What we saw on bodycam video just a few minutes ago is that there were two officers one on each side one at the driver door and passenger door, and one of our officers was approaching the front of the vehicle,” Harrison said. “The driver accelerated toward the officer who was in front of the vehicle, striking the officer as the officer was firing into the vehicle.”

Police body camera video shows that there was a second officer running on the sidewalk who fired his weapon into the vehicle too, Harrison said.

“The driver of the vehicle drove only a few feet forward, came to a stop, and willingly got out of the vehicle and surrendered to the police where he was immediately arrested,” he said.

That person was taken to a local hospital where they died of their injuries, according to authorities.

Police union president Mike Mancuso has gone to the homicide unit at police headquarters to offer his support to officers, union officials announced on Twitter.

No officers were injured during the shooting, according to union officials.