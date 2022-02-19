CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
A Baltimore City Police car in a 2018 file image. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said on Twitter that the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Hillen Road.

A public information officer is en route to the shooting site, according to the social media post.

Police union president Mike Mancuso is headed to the homicide unit at police headquarters to offer his support to officers, union officials announced on Twitter.

No officers were injured during the shooting, according to union officials.

