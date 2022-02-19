BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Police said on Twitter that the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Hillen Road.READ MORE: Sports Clinic Helps Kids Learn About CIAA Basketball Tournament
A public information officer is en route to the shooting site, according to the social media post.
READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Continue To Decline
#NEWS: @BaltimorePolice Say there was an Officer involved shooting in the 3200 block of Hillen Road. Neighbors say they saw police on foot shooting into this white car you see at the end of the road with the open door
We’re expecting a press conference soon @wjz pic.twitter.com/xqSdiCfCmZ
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) February 19, 2022
Police union president Mike Mancuso is headed to the homicide unit at police headquarters to offer his support to officers, union officials announced on Twitter.
No officers were injured during the shooting, according to union officials.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Strong Winds Return on Saturday
We are aware that there has been an officer involved shooting in the Northeast District. Preliminary reports have no officers injured. President Mancuso responding to Homicide Unit to support members involved. #cityincrisis
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) February 19, 2022