CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Foster had 18 points as Howard narrowly defeated Morgan State 68-66 on Saturday in the NBA HBCU Classic, part of NBA All-.Star Weekend.
Randall Brumant and Elijah Hawkins added 17 points each for the Bison.
Tai Bibbs had 10 points for Howard (14-10, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game.
De’Torrion Ware had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (8-13, 3-6). Lagio Grantsaan added 11 points. Chad Venning had 11 points.
The Bison improved to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Howard defeated Morgan State 91-82 on Jan. 22.
