BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have had a relatively cold, quiet, and calm start to your Saturday.
Temperatures are seasonably normal and climbing into the mid 40s.However, big changes are on the way this afternoon and overnight.
A very strong cold front sweeps across the area bringing a shift in the wind direction from the southwest to the west-northwest.
The transition snatches our mild air and shifts it to a brisk and cold flow.
The winds behind the front will be sustained between 20 to 30 mph with gusts expected to 50 mph.
The drop in humidity will result in a marginal wildfire concern.
Do not be surprised to see snow showers blow across the viewing area. No accumulation.
Temps will reach the mid 40s but drop into the teens overnight.
If you don’t like this Winter feel, wait until mid-week… when we start a run of mid to upper 60s.