BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kids from across the city worked on their basketball skills and learned about the history of the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament at a sports clinic at Under Armor House on Saturday.

Historically black colleges and universities participate in the tournament, which typically draws thousands of players, alumni, and fans.

Twelve schools are in the conference, including seven in North Carolina, two in Virginia, and one each in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

After spending the last 17 years in Charlotte, the tournament is coming to Royal Farms Arena from Feb. 22-26.

“This is a major, major event,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said. “I hope every institution that you see it will be your choice of your learning, earning and returning.”

CIAA and NBA Hall-of-Famers Earl “the Pearl” Monroe and Bobby Dandridge were guest speakers.

“I saw a lot of winners in here, a lot of young people that want to be successful and that was what I was excited about,” Dandridge said.

Mayor Brandon Scott stopped by to shoot a few hoops and urged those in attendance to continue challenging themselves and each other.

“Be the best you can be on and off the court,” Scott said. “We want you to grow to be the best individuals you can be so that we can be the best city we can be.”

Scott had said in January that Baltimore was “a basketball town through and through.”

“This tournament will bring the best of Black America to Baltimore,” Scott said. “Students and graduates of HBCUs will descend on Baltimore in just a few weeks to experience our great city and everything that we have to offer.”