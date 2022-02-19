CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Nicolas Timberlake scored 19 points, Antonio Rizzuto converted a late three-point play, and Towson beat College of Charleston 80-77 on Saturday.

Rizzuto drove the lane, spun around a defender and was fouled while making a jumper off the glass. Rizzuto added the free throw and Towson led 78-75 with 59.6 seconds to play. Dimitrius Underwood made two free throws to get Charleston within one. Timberlake then made 2 of 4 free throws to seal it.

Charles Thompson had 17 points for Towson (21-7, 12-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fourth straight game. Terry Nolan Jr. added 14 points. Cam Holden had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Rizzuto had eight points.

Underwood scored a season-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds and six assists for the Cougars (14-12, 6-8). Nick Farrar added 13 points and three blocks. Ben Burnham had 13 points.

