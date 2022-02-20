CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire at the Lincoln Technical Institute in Columbia, Maryland, according to authorities.

The vocational school is in the 9200 block of Snowden River Parkway.

A spokesperson for the Howard County Fire Department is on their way to the school, fire officials said on Twitter.

 

