BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire at the Lincoln Technical Institute in Columbia, Maryland, according to authorities.
2nd Alarm + a task force operating on a fire @ Lincoln Tech pic.twitter.com/I2JK5xyfGL
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) February 20, 2022
The vocational school is in the 9200 block of Snowden River Parkway.
A spokesperson for the Howard County Fire Department is on their way to the school, fire officials said on Twitter.
Columbia. |. 9200 blk Snowden River Pkwy | 2nd Alarm building fire @ Lincoln Technical Institute | PIO responding to scene pic.twitter.com/COsymqsqhY
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) February 20, 2022