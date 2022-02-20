BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The roller coaster of weather temperatures will continue in Maryland this week.

Sunday was sunny, dry, and far less windy than Saturday. There was a cool high of 43 degrees.

Now, the temperature norm is up to 48 degrees!

Overnight the winds will begin to turn more to the south and southwest, which will begin to bring milder air into the region.

By Monday afternoon that warm air will be evident as temperatures in the Baltimore region reach the mid- and upper-50’s.

By Monday night, some clouds will filter in but the temperature will remain very mild.

On Tuesday, showers are expected to develop across the region, which will likely continue into early Wednesday morning.

And by Wednesday temperatures may reach near 70 degrees as the sun returns.

A cold front will again cross the region on Thursday though and some showers at night may mix with some wet snow or sleet for a few hours into Friday morning.

It will warm to the mid-to upper-40’s on Friday, so any winter mix will end quickly. Colder and dry weather will return by Saturday. The roller coaster of temperatures will continue this week.