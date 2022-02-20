CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 09: A detailed photo of a Nike basketball during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Loyola Greyhounds at the Dean E. Smith Center on November 09, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 23 points as Loyola (Md.) easily defeated Lehigh 69-42 on Sunday.
Kenneth Jones had 16 points for Loyola (14-13, 8-8 Patriot League), which ended its four-game losing streak. Jaylin Andrews added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Golden Dike had five assists.READ MORE: Maryland Weather Will Fluctuate This Week
Dominic Parolin had nine points for the Mountain Hawks (10-18, 8-8).READ MORE: Howard County Firefighters Battled A Blaze At Lincoln Technical Institute Sunday
Evan Taylor had only five points despite coming into the matchup as the Mountain Hawks’ leading scorer at 13 points per game. He made 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).
The Greyhounds also defeated Lehigh 69-57 on Jan. 16.MORE NEWS: 6 Juveniles Arrested After Assaulting Security Guard, Officers At Towson Town Center, Police Say
