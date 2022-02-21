BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An axe-wielding suspect swung his bladed tool at a man in Annapolis on Friday following a verbal altercation and damaged the man’s vehicle, police said Monday.
Annapolis police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Street on Friday for a reported assault. The victim told police an unknown man swung the axe at him after the exchange of words.
The man was not injured in the incident, but his vehicle was “damaged by the axe,” the Annapolis Police Department said.
Officers were not able to locate the suspect, and he was not identified, police said.