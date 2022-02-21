BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City students can get an up-close look this summer at what it is like to work as judges, prosecutors, police and other criminal justice positions through its Junior State’s Attorney Program.

“Young people are able to see themselves in these different positions and ultimately know the steps and the criteria to get to those positions,” Shalik Fulton, the youth coordinator for the state’s attorney office, said.

The six-week program teaches ninth and tenth-grade students about how the justice system works from the time a crime is committed to sentencing in court.



Participants get a chance to meet directly with members of law enforcement, lawyers, and judges to see if a career in the criminal justice system is right for them.

“It definitely was a learning experience and I feel like I definitely have seen a more realistic side of how it would be working in the criminal justice system,” Jima Chester said.

Chester went through the program when she was in ninth grade. She told WJZ that she wants to work as a defense attorney and says the program inspired her to get more involved in advocacy work in her community.

“I really don’t think I would be where I am today far as my advocacy work and confidence with speaking if it wasn’t for the things that I learned in the JSA program,” she said.



The Junior State’s Attorney program first started back in 2015 and almost 300 students have now completed it.

State’s Attorney’s Office officials say the program can change a student’s perspective of the criminal justice system and nurture their interest in it.



“The vision and mission of our office and State’s Attorney [Marilyn] Mosby is to meet the students in the classrooms as opposed to having to meet them on the wrong side of criminal justice in the courtroom,” Angel White, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office Director of Crime Control and Prevention, said.

The program runs from June 5 to August 12.



Applications for the program are due by March 1.



To learn more about how to apply visit: https://www.stattorney.org/community-affairs/crime-control-and-prevention/junior-state-s-attorney