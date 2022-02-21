BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday will launch a series of free shows outside the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, starting with a concert at the New Shiloh Baptist Church celebrating Black composers.
To celebrate Black History Month, assistant conductor Jonathan Rush will lead members of the orchestra in a program of works by Joseph Bologne, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Carlos Simon at the Mondawmin church.
Additional concerts in the series are scheduled at the B&O Railroad Museum on April 26 and Patterson Park on June 1.