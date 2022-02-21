BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the games don’t start until Tuesday, the energy is building in downtown for the CIAA Tournament.
As part of the experience, the Downtown Partnership created the Black-Owned Restaurant Tour, offering visitors and fans a chance to support local black chefs and restauranteurs.READ MORE: Baltimore Students Can Explore Criminal Justice Career Through Junior State’s Attorney Program
Here’s the full schedule:
- Monday, Feb. 21, 5-9 p.m., RYMKS Bar & Grille, 819 E. Pratt St.
- Tuesday, Feb. 22, 5-9 p.m., BLK Swan, 1302 Fleet St.
- Wednesday, Feb. 23, 4-8 p.m., Darker Than Blue Grille, 413 N. Charles St.
- Thursday, Feb. 24, 4-8 p.m., Papi Cuisine, 2 E. Wells St., Suite 116
- Friday, Feb. 25, 6-10 p.m., LōCal Restaurant and Kitchen, 206 E. Redwood St.
- Friday, Feb 25, 6-10 p.m., Teavolve Cafe, 1401 Aliceanna St.
- Saturday, Feb. 26, 3-7 p.m., Unity Bar & Restaurant, 111 W. Centre St.
- Sunday, Feb. 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Home Maid, 1400 Key Highway
The CIAA Tournament, an annual men’s and women’s basketball tournament among historically black colleges and universities, draws thousands of players, alumni and fans.READ MORE: Medina Spirit Stripped Of Kentucky Derby Victory
Twelve schools are in the conference, including seven in North Carolina, two in Virginia, and one each in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Rare Essence and Big Daddy Kane are headlining concerts at Rams Head Live! as part of the tournament. An education day and career expo, and a pop-up market highlighting Black artists and are also part of the festivities.MORE NEWS: A Fourth COVID-19 Shot Might Be Recommended This Fall, As Officials 'Continually' Look At Emerging Data
The first games tip-off at the Royal Farms Arena on Feb. 22, and the tournament is scheduled to run through Feb. 26.