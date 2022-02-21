ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Glow sticks and flashlights lit up Lawyers Mall Monday evening to draw attention to pending legislation that would create a paid family and medical leave program.
The Time to Care Act would give workers the ability to take up to 12 weeks of paid time off. This would include leave for a loved one’s health issues, a new child and military deployment. The leave would be funded through a state-administered insurance pool, which employers and employees contribute an amount from each paycheck.READ MORE: Two Children Injured In "Indiscriminate" Annapolis Shooting, Police Say
According to the analysis written in the bill, the weekly benefit would be based on the worker’s average weekly wage, which ranges from $50 to a $1,000 cap.READ MORE: Up To 20 Displaced, Juvenile Hospitalized After Columbia Apartment Fire
The bill is different from sick days and the existing Family Medical Leave Act. The act is geared toward longer-term absences from work and provides partial wage replacement.
If the legislation passes, Maryland would join nine other states and the District of Columbia, which already established paid family and medical leave laws.MORE NEWS: Week-Long Training Program Aims To Address Trauma Inflicted Upon Black And Brown Girls
The rally featured elected officials, community leaders, frontline workers and business owners.