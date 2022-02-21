BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center will host a series of free programs from March 11–13 in celebration of the bicentennial anniversary of her birth.

Throughout the month of March, the park will display numerous artifacts from Tubman’s life—many in public for the first time—including the receipt from a midwife for Tubman’s birth, Tubman’s “runaway” advertisement, and items recovered from the site of her father Ben Ross’ cabin, which was recently discovered and excavated by Maryland Department of Transportation archeologists, according to state officials.

Gov. Larry Hogan urged Marylanders and tourists to take the time to learn about Tubman and her “selfless service to others and the cause of freedom.”

“This year, as we celebrate her 200th birthday, we hope that even more Marylanders and visitors from across the country will take time to learn about the most famous conductor of the Underground Railroad and her years-long struggle to lead countless slaves to their freedom,” Hogan said.

The visitor center opened five years ago and is celebrating the anniversary of that opening too.

Here is a list of the events scheduled for Tubman’s anniversary weekend.