GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A man died after he was stabbed Monday afternoon at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, police said.
Montgomery County Police and Gaithersburg Police officers responded at 11 a.m. to the mall at 701 Russel Avenue. There, they found the victim stabbed multiple times.
The man, who remains unidentified, was transported to an area hospital, where police said he died.
Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time. It is unclear where in the mall the assault happened.