BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Montgomery County will lift its indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, said County Executive Marc Elrich.

The mandate will be lifted at midnight on Tuesday.

Elrich said he will keep wearing a face covering in certain situations.

“While masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces, I will generally continue to wear a mask in indoor public spaces because wearing a mask, as well as being fully vaccinated and boosted, are the best ways to reduce the risk of transmitting and getting COVID-19,” he said.

Montgomery County has a “substantial” level of transmission as of Sunday, according to county data, with an average of 72.6 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days. But the seven-day average of positive tests, 2.63%, is considered “low transmission,” the county said.

According to the data, 84.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, but only 51.5% of residents have received a booster dose.

The county will continue to monitor health metrics and may bring back the mandate and other protocols in the event of another surge.

Businesses and organizations can still require masks can still require masks in their establishments.

The county is “strongly recommending” masks for staffers who have not received boosters and visitors in government buildings and facilities.

Masking will continue in Montgomery County Public Schools.

“In consultation with our outstanding public health team, we have determined that an indoor mask mandate is not required at this point because Montgomery County’s vaccination rates are some of the best in the nation and case rates, hospitalizations, and community transmission rates are low,” said Council President Gabe Albornoz, who chairs the council’s Health and Human Services Committee.

Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties all recently announced the end of their mask requirements.