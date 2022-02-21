BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Brooklyn Homes, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol responded to the 800 block of Glade Court for a report of a shooting at 11:38 a.m., police said.
Once there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medics pronounced one of the males dead and took the other to a local hospital for treatment. That person's condition is unknown, according to authorities.
This is the second time in the past seven months that the Brooklyn Homes community has been rattled by a fatal shooting along the same street.
On August 10, 2021, someone shot a 26-year-old man multiple times in the 4200 block of Thayer Court, which is down the street from today's homicide investigation.
The man later died from his injuries at a local hospital.