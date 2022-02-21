BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed in a double shooting in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Brooklyn Homes, police said
Officers on patrol responded to the 800 block of Glade Court for a report of a shooting at 11:38 a.m., police said. There, they found two men, 43- and 35-years-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medics pronounced one of the men dead on the scene and took the other to a local hospital for treatment, where he was eventually pronounced dead.
This is the second time in the past seven months that the Brooklyn Homes community has been rattled by a fatal shooting along the same street.
On August 10, 2021, someone shot a 26-year-old man multiple times in the 4200 block of Thayer Court, which is down the street from Monday's homicide investigation.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.