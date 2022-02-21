Credit: Howard County Fire and EMS
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Over a dozen people were displaced and a juvenile was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire Monday night in Columbia, authorities said.
Howard County Fire units responded to the 5400 block of Harpers Farm Road around 6:40 p.m., where they found fire showing from the building.
The bulk of the fire was out shortly after 7 p.m.
The fire department said 15 to 20 people have been displaced by the fire. The juvenile who was hospitalized was the only injury reported, their condition is unknown at this time.
Harpers Farm Rd | Fire is out | 15-20 residents displaced | 1 juvenile transported to hospital for smoke inhalation pic.twitter.com/mX3fAq9Frg
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) February 22, 2022