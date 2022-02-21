BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Sandy and her puppies.
Sandy showed up in Baltimore from a shelter in Texas where she gave birth to nine puppies.
Sandy is sweet, very gentle, and her puppies are so cute.
She is about 3-years-old and is a Staffordshire Terrier mix.
Sandy is great with other dogs and with children.
She is currently available for adoption through Canine Humane Network.
To learn more about Sandy and her puppies, you can visit the organization’s website here.