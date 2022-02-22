ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The State’s Attorney’s Office of Anne Arundel County on Tuesday announced the formation of an initiative to to help at-risk youth enrolled in county schools avoid landing in the juvenile justice system.
The Juvenile Justice Therapeutic Crisis Intervention Project will assist youth on extended suspension from school to reduce their risk of becoming involved in criminal activity by providing one-on-one assistance to enroll in counseling and treatment.
The two-year program will identify at least 20 students each month in grades six through nine who may benefit from intervention services like the Anne Arundel County School's behavioral support services, mental health or drug evaluations and treatment, and trauma-informed therapy.
“Studies have found that collaborative, holistic interventions such as this are the most effective means to reduce recidivism and prevent delinquency,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “We will use a licensed clinical social worker to connect families with the vital mental health, addiction, trauma and family counseling services they may need. We recognize that if things are going poorly in school and a child is being suspended, then that is a clear signal that intervention is needed now.”
