TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been charged in a string of burglaries carried out in Towson over the last month, police said.
Robert Williams, 26, was arrested in connection with the robbery of a liquor store. He was then linked to at least three additional burglaries in the city, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded at 1 a.m. Sunday to Skyline Liquor and Wine on Joppa Road, where they found the business' front door shattered and Williams nearby.
Through evidence officers gathered, police said Williams was connected to the following previous burglaries:
- February 8, 2022 – Burger Bros Restaurant – Unit block of Allegheny Ave.
- February 8, 2022 – Z Burger – Unit block of Allegheny Ave.
- February 15, 2022 – Pure Raw Juice – 6800 block of York Rd.
Williams is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. He is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and a slew of related charges, including destruction of property.