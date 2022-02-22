BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Legendary comedian Chris Rock is hitting the road for the first time in five years, and he’ll be bringing the Ego Death World Tour 2022 to the Lyric this spring, Live Nation announced Tuesday.
Per the promoter, the "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Fargo," "Madagascar" and "CB4" star recently wrapped filming on "Rustin," a biopic on gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, and the latest movie from director David O. Russell.
The 38-date tour comes to the Lyric on Friday, April 22, and to DAR Constitution Hall in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
According to the event page, the show is a “phone-free experience,” meaning attendees will have to place their phones in secure pouches before entering the hall.