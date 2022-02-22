Credit: WUSA-TV
CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — One person is trapped inside a Crofton home after a tree fell into part of the building Tuesday night, Anne Arundel County Fire said.
Units were dispatched at 9 a.m. to the home on the 1500 block of Farlow Avenue. Officials said there will be an "extended extrication" effort to rescue the person trapped.
There is no word on the condition of the person trapped.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
