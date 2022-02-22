ANNAPOLIS, MD - AUGUST 05: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan holds a news conference on the state's Covid-19 situation, at the Maryland State Capitol on August 5, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. With the Delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, Governor Hogan announced that state employees working in congregate living facilities must show proof of vaccination by September 1. He also called on the private operators of 227 nursing homes in Maryland to take similar steps. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of Maryland’s well-known breweries, bakeries, and cafes are getting a financial boost from Gov. Larry Hogan’s $25 million economic recovery initiative, which aims to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space through financial incentives.

They are among more than 350 small businesses and commercial developers that stand to benefit from the Project Restore Awards.

The businesses have a variety of interests spanning from oyster shucking to kitchen remodeling. They will collectively receive $14.5 million in the form of rental grants or sales tax relief rebates, according to state officials.

Hogan announced the creation of the $25 million initiative in June 2021.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is responsible for administering the program, which is geared toward helping businesses that are starting or expanding operations in spaces that have not been generating sales tax receipts for at least six months, officials explained in 2021.

The program began accepting applications in September 2021.

Some of the breweries that stand to benefit from the financial windfall are Bog Turtle Brewery in Carroll County. Over in Dorchester County, Rockwell Brewery and Steinhardt Brewing Company will receive financial awards.

Urban Winery in Kent County will get a money bump too.

All of the award recipients will be expected to spend the award on retail space, manufacturing/industrial space, office space, artist studios, which will hopefully steer the state’s business sector toward recovering from the pandemic, state officials said in 2021.

In Baltimore, some of the city’s most well-known cafes will receive a boost from the economic initiative.

Red Emma’s will get money for retail space and Ovenbird Bakery will get money for manufacturing/industrial space.

Red Emma’s, located in the 1200 block of Cathedral Street, shifted its meal and drink services to carry-out only for the final months of 2021 when COVID-19 cases were on the rise in Maryland and other states.

Ovenbird Bakery—a staple bakeshop in Little Italy—is planning to open a new baked-goods site in the new Lexington Market building when it opens to the public later this year.

“Project Restore has already proven to be one of our most successful COVID-19 recovery initiatives,” Hogan said on Tuesday. “As we continue to award grants to businesses in every jurisdiction and work to make this program permanent, we are effectively driving more jobs and more investment to our small towns and main streets for years to come.”

Hogan previously has touted Project Restore as one of the most successful COVID-19 recovery initiatives.

A full list of award recipients can be found here.