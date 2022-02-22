BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi everyone!

It was damp and mild today. No surprise there as the First Alert Weather Team has let you know about rain along with above-normal temperatures over the past few days.

There is no change in the 70° forecast for Wednesday. And, I’m sorry to say this, but there is no change in the chilly temperatures returning for the last weekend of February. But what I want to point out is the overnight low graphic.

I like to say, “Weather is where the air is coming from.” And for the most part, that is the fact. And this graphic is the perfect example.

We are in the midst of a moist southerly flow. Right now, Major League Baseball should be starting spring training. It’s warm “down south.”

Florida is really comfortable for the most part. Severe thunderstorms are already popping up in the Gulf Coast states these days as cold fronts slam into the mild temperatures coming ashore more often than not.

So look at these overnight lows. There is no need for a heated blanket tonight.

The average daytime high is in the upper 40s. All these lows should be reading 29° on average. So, hello to that southerly flow is right! And there you have it: ”Weather is where is the air coming from.” For the most part, anyway.

Beyond Wednesday it gets cold again. The air will be coming out of the northwest, where they are not thinking about baseball but rather spring hockey.

– Marty