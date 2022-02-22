BALTIMORE (WJZ) — By a vote of 12-2, the Maryland State Board of Education on Tuesday voted to rescind its mask mandate in schools, returning the decision to local districts.

But the decision will not take effect until the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review, a panel of state delegates and senators that oversees regulations or standards in the state, holds its own vote.

BREAKING: The Md State Board of Ed has just decided to rescind the mandatory mask mandate in all Maryland public schools. Decisions will now be up to local school boards. But first, the AELR has to approve this decision. It’s unclear when that vote will come.@wjz pic.twitter.com/PR9wN8ooTd — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) February 22, 2022

Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement thanking the board for its decision.

“This action aligns with the data and the science, the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools, and the guidance of medical professionals across the country,” he said.

Hogan called on the Maryland General Assembly to “act swiftly to ratify” the board’s vote.

This story will be updated.