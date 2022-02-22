CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — By a vote of 12-2, the Maryland State Board of Education on Tuesday voted to rescind its mask mandate in schools, returning the decision to local districts.

But the decision will not take effect until the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review, a panel of state delegates and senators that oversees regulations or standards in the state, holds its own vote.

Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement thanking the board for its decision.

“This action aligns with the data and the science, the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools, and the guidance of medical professionals across the country,” he said.

Hogan called on the Maryland General Assembly to “act swiftly to ratify” the board’s vote.

This story will be updated.

