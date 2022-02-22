BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another mild and calm Tuesday with rain headed our way arriving in the late morning.

We could see a half inch of rain before the system exits Wednesday morning with highs of 62 degrees.

Yesterday we saw temperatures in most areas hit 60 degrees or better.

Clouds will be increasing as an area of rain moves our way from the south. Winds will continue to be out of the south and southeast, which will keep very mild air in the region again.

Very mild air will be replaced by much colder air by Thursday. A batch of more showers will approach on Thursday and as temperatures fall into the 30’s, some sleet, wet snow and rain will be possible in the region, especially by Friday morning.

The ground may certainly be too warm for anything to stick, but it could interrupt the morning commute on Friday.

The best chance for any ice will be in Southern to Central Pennsylvania, as it will be colder the farther north you go.

It will clear out and remain cold for the weekend but it should be dry. Enjoy the mid temps for now!