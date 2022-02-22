BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The weather in the Baltimore area was damp and mild today—but expect to see something different on Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather Team predicted there would be rain accompanying temperatures that are well above normal.

The team’s forecast prediction is that Wednesday will reach 70 degrees.

There is no change in the chilly, cold temperatures that will follow it either.

For the most part, weather is contingent upon where the air is coming from.

Right now, there is a moist, southerly flow.

Major League baseball should be starting spring training. It’s warm “down south.”

Florida is really comfortable for the most part. Severe thunderstorms are already popping up in the Gulf Coast states these days as cold fronts produce mild temperatures—more often than not—as they come ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, more often than not.

Tonight, there will be overnight lows in the 50s, which means there will be no need for the heated blanket.

And the average daytime high will be in the upper 40s.

All these lows should be reading 29° on average. These temperatures are a result of that southerly flow.

After tomorrow, it gets cold again. The air will be coming from the northwest, where people are not thinking about baseball but rather spring hockey.