BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A senator from Maryland is working to get more money for security upgrades for local churches.

The pastor of Set the Captives Free Outreach Center in Baltimore County said that somebody tried to break into their building about a month ago.

She said she needs federal support to try to protect her church.

“We’re here in 160,000 square feet,” Set the Captives Free Outreach Center Pastor Dr. Karen Bethea said. “Many exits and entrances.”

Set the Captives Free Outreach Center has a new space in the Security Square Mall.

The space not only holds a church, but also a homeless shelter and other resources.

“Someone trying to access our homeless shelter didn’t realize the shelter wasn’t open that evening and they kicked the glass in and broke it out,” Dr. Bethea said.

Pastor Karen Bethea said more space, means the need for more security.

“We have a lot of programs going on,” Dr. Bethea said. “Very soon we’ll have our 24-hour daycare, which means many young children in the building.”

Many faith communities are on edge after recent attacks on houses worship in the U.S., including a hostage situation at a synagogue in Texas last month.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen visited Pastor Bethea’s church to discuss the Non-Profit Security Grant Program, which provides federal money for security upgrades for places of worship across the country.

He and other lawmakers work to fund this program every year.

Other churches in the community have received money from it in the past.

“I’m hoping, over time, to double the amount of federal funds in this program,” Senator Van Hollen said. “This year, we’ll get approximately $180 million.”

Pastor Bethea said her church does have a security team, but she wants to add more cameras and more staff.

“I don’t worry because I know the Lord is with me, but we’ve had to worry about it for years,” Dr. Bethea said.

In addition to working to make sure the money gets approved, Senator Van Hollen said he will be working with local churches to make sure they know about the program and how to apply.