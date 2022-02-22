Police crime scene investigators look for evidence at the burial site of Shafelia Ahmed. 17-year-old Shafelia went missing from her home in Sept. 2003. Her body was found in a shallow grave on the banks of the River Kent. She had confided in school friends that she was terrified of being forced into an arranged marriage, and disappeared on 2 occasions with a boy, in Oct. and Feb. 2003. On those occasions her parents, father Iftikhar and mother Farzana, reported her missing. When she disappeared in September they did not report her missing. Her parents were arrested in Dec. 2003 on suspicion but released on police bail. They denied any involvement in their daughter?s murder, which police believe was an ?honour killing?. At a recent inquest, pathologist Dr. Alison Armour said it was not credible that Shafelia had died of natural causes.