BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in West Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting investigation around 8:18 p.m., where they found the victim with a wound to the left shoulder.
Investigators believe he was shot in the area of Presstman and North Calhoun Street.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.