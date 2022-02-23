A Baltimore City Police car in a 2018 file image. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy is under arrest in the murder last month of a Baltimore delivery driver, authorities said Wednesday.
The teen turned himself in shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to face charges in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Cheryl McCormack, Baltimore Police said.
McCormack, 51, was found dead in the 3900 block of White Avenue about 2:18 a.m. that day after what police have described as an attempted robbery.
Based on witness statements and surveillance video, police identified the 16-year-old as the shooting suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The teen remains in custody on a charge of first-degree murder while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
This is a developing story that will be updated.