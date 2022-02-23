BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after he was shot in West Baltimore, authorities said.
About 1 p.m., officers responding to a shooting in the 1800 block of West North Avenue found the teen shot in the thigh, Baltimore Police said.
The 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not known Wednesday afternoon.
No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.