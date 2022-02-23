BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The federal trial against Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is scheduled to begin on May 2, court records show.

Opening arguments are set to start at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5C of the Edward A. Garmatz Building.

According to court filings, a motions hearing in the case is scheduled for April 14, and a final pre-trial status conference and motions hearing will be held 13 days later.

Mosby and her lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, had previously asked for a trial no later than April with 5 to 10 witnesses.

The city’s top prosecutor was indictment on Jan. 13 with two counts of perjury and two counts of making a false statement on a mortgage application, related to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

Prosecutors allege that Mosby lied about enduring financial hardships related to COVID-19 to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account.

If convicted, Mosby faces up to five years in federal prison for each perjury count and up to 30 years in federal prison for each false statement count.

Mosby has maintained her innocence and suggested the charges are politically motivated.

“Don’t be fooled. We are five months from my next election, and this indictment is a merely a political ploy by my political adversaries to unseat me,” she said during a press event outside of her downtown offices last month.

On Feb. 4, Mosby pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

She appeared in federal court two days prior to have her fingerprints and picture taken, a routine procedure for defendants in federal cases.

“We all deserve for this to be over,” she said. “What I’m asking for is to be tried right now because I am innocent. And the citizens of Baltimore deserve to know that as well before my election, which is four months out.”

This story will be updated.