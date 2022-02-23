BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Thursday through Friday morning for the northern and western parts of the states because of the potential for a wintry mix and slick roads.

While Wednesday’s highs will make a run at 70°, much colder air is on the way. It will cause temperatures to drop off dramatically at night, with lows in the upper 20s into the mid 30s.

Allegany and Garrett counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday morning through Friday morning. This is where the potential for significant ice accumulations of up to three tenths of an inch are most likely.

Some minor ice accumulations are also possible for Washington, Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties.

While Baltimore City is included in the Alert Day, keep in mind that areas farther north have better chances of experiencing some winter weather.

Thursday’s system will bring freezing rain to western Maryland starting around 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Areas in and around Baltimore County will see a mixture of rain, sleet and snow beginning by the early afternoon with freezing rain developing during the evening and then tapering by the Friday morning commute.

The timing is tricky as temperatures will be hovering in the low 30s but might stay just above freezing.

Temperatures should start to warm just as you may be heading to work and getting the kids off to school Friday morning as we start to pull in milder air from the south.

Rain will linger for the first half off the day with highs in the low 50s.

