BALTIMORE (WJZ) —It’s the end of February, but temperatures across the Maryland have it feeling more like spring.
A warm and breezy Wednesday morning and the Baltimore-area could see a passing shower or drizzle.
The bulk of the rain will stay south.
Temperatures are expected to hit a peak of near 70 degrees.
However, a cold front will arrive Wednesday night and temperatures will drop to what we normally feel in February.