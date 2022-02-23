BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We Marylanders love a trip to sandy Ocean City, but does it have one of the best beaches in the country? According to Tripadvisor, a travel review website, it does.
In the website 2022 "Best of the Best" list, Ocean City landed at number 13 of 25 best beaches in the United States.
The resort town in Worcester County has 4.5 stars and over 4,200 reviews on the website. Per Tripadvisor, Ocean City boasts 115 Hotels, 21 B&B and Inns, and 715 Vacation Rentals.
“Beach is well maintained, easy to get to, plenty of room, relaxing and fun – what’s not to like,” wrote one featured reviewer. “Oh and it is free – no beach fees or beach tags.”
It comes as no surprise that shores in Hawaii, Florida and California dominated the list, but there are unexpected spots like Port Aransas Beach in Texas and Ogunquit Beach in Maine as well.
The best beach in the world? According to Tripadvisor, its Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales.