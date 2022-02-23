BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Smithsburg, Maryland man who was killed in action during the Korean War is finally returning home.
Army Sgt. Roy C. Delauter, a member of the 7th Infantry Division, was reported killed in action on Dec. 1, 1950, as his unit was withdrawing from the near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Wednesday. His remains could not be recovered.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Spring-like Wednesday Before Temperatures Drop
Delauter was only 21 years old at the time.
A month after former President Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un held a summit in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes that were said to have the remains of American Korean War soldiers.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Scott and Harrison Speak Before Testifying On Bill Requiring Notification Of Pretrial Release
Scientists with the military analyzed DNA and isotopes in an attempt to identify the remains. Delauter was accounted for on Jan. 18.
He will be buried in his hometown on April 22.MORE NEWS: National Guard To Help DC Control Traffic For Truck Convoys
A rosette will be placed next to Delauter’s name on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, indicating he’s been accounted for.