BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prior to testifying in Annapolis, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison offered their support of a bill requiring the court system to notify law enforcement agencies if defendants accused of some violent offenses are released pretrial.

Under Senate Bill 586, the courts and Office of the State’s Attorney would have to notify local police if a defendant charged with the following offenses is released before trial: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and armed carjacking.

Notification would be required within 48 hours of release if the law is passed.

Speaking outside the Maryland State House on Wednesday, Scott said the information is key, especially when someone is arrested in a jurisdiction where they do not live and then released.

“We know that our residents want to know that information. We know that witnesses want to know that information,” he said. “And, in order for us to have a safer city and safer neighborhoods, we need to share that information.”

Harrison said the law would allow police to mitigate retaliatory violence by deploying officers to protect witnesses and victims of crimes or offering to relocate them.

“It informs us with the information to act, not just to make them safe but to make them feel safe,” he said.

The mayor did not have a specific number of incidents where a defendant accused of a violent crime and then released, but he said “far too frequently” suspects charged with murder have been re-arrested a few months later on other charges, he said.

Scott began discussing the proposal with Sen. Cory McCray (D-District 45), chair of the Baltimore City Senate Delegation and one one of the bill’s sponsors, as early as last summer.

Along with McCray, Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-District 46) and Sens. Antonio Hayes (D-District 40) and Mary Washington (D-District 43) are all co-sponsors.

According to a fiscal and policy note attached to the bill, current state law requires victims to be notified if a defendant is released, but “no provisions in statute currently address the type of notification required under the bill.”

The state would have to spend $186,300 in Fiscal Year 2023 to help the Maryland Judiciary to set up automatic notifications with the Maryland Electronic Courts case management system.

Scott said earlier this month the proposal was one of several crime-fighting measures he discussed in a “productive” meeting with Gov. Larry Hogan.

CBS News Baltimore will be re-airing pre-hearing remarks from Scott, Harrison, McCray and Ferguson at 1 p.m.

The mayor and police commissioner are due to testify Wednesday before the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.