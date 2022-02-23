BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison are scheduled to testify Wednesday in support of a bill requiring the court system to notify law enforcement agencies if defendants accused of some violent offenses are released pretrial.

Under Senate Bill 586, the courts and Office of the State’s Attorney would have to notify local police if a defendant charged with the following offenses is released before trial: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and armed carjacking.

Notification would be required within 48 hours of release if the law is passed.

Sen. Cory McCray (D-District 45), chair of the Baltimore City Senate Delegation, is a sponsor of the bill, as are Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-District 46) and Sens. Antonio Hayes (D-District 40) and Mary Washington (D-District 43).

According to a fiscal and policy note attached to the bill, current state law requires victims to be notified if a defendant is released, but “no provisions in statute currently address the type of notification required under the bill.”

The state would have to spend $186,300 in Fiscal Year 2023 to help the Maryland Judiciary to set up automatic notifications with the Maryland Electronic Courts case management system.

Scott said earlier this month the proposal was one of several crime-fighting measures he discussed in a “productive” meeting with Gov. Larry Hogan.

Scott, Harrison and McCary are scheduled to hold a noon press conference on the bill, ahead of a 1 p.m. hearing of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

CBS News Baltimore will be carrying their pre-hearing remarks at 1 p.m.