PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Breanna Reeves was walking back from her lunch break when a car jumped the curb just feet in front of her and slammed into Roula’s Salon and Spa.

“(The car) slammed into the building, and everything, glass, everything just fell. It was mayhem,” said Reeves.

Witness says it appears the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, sending it through the store to the back of the building.

“It was a lot of screaming,” said Reeves. “A lot of confusion, there were a few people that were bleeding.”

With four people injured, one in serious condition, bystanders sprang into action.

Reeves said they helped the injured get out of the building, “If they were bleeding, we were trying to stop the bleeding.”

A family member of the business owner said she was one of the patients and was hospitalized with a concussion.

As of now, no charges have been filed against the driver. There is no word on the conditions of those struck in the incident.

Breanna is left new appreciation for life, “If I would’ve tried to walk into work 30 seconds before I did, I would’ve been right in front of the car.”