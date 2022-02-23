BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman died Tuesday night after a large tree toppled onto a Crofton home, authorities said.
First responders were called to the Farlow Avenue home about 9 p.m. in response to a tree that had fallen into the home, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
When crews arrived, they found a fallen tree had crashed into the back of the home, leaving significant damage in a second-story bedroom and one person missing.
It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get access to the woman and roughly an hour and 45 minutes to remove her from the debris, the fire department said.
The woman, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.