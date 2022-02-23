BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Virginia State University Woo Woo cheerleaders made a surprise visit to two Baltimore high schools on Wednesday morning as part of a pep rally for the ongoing CIAA basketball tournament to inspire students to look toward future college careers.

The cheerleaders came to both Edmondson Westside High School and the Leadership School for Young Women.

Their goal was to get students excited about a college career of their own.

“We just want them to be inspired. We want them to know that this could be them,” Tremayne Lipscomb Sr., community outreach director for DTLR Inc., said.

DTLR Inc. is the fashion brand that hosted the pep rallies with the CIAA.

“It’s about showing hope inspiration and showing the kids that there is another chapter in their lives,” Phyllis Coley, the lead counselor at Edmonson Westside High School, said.

The rally came just a day after students from both schools participated in the tournament’s education day when students could virtually visit and apply for colleges in the athletic conference.

“We want them to know about the 12 instructions that are here in the city this week,” CIAA Education Day Director Rauqelle Robinson. “There will be bands and cheerleaders and admissions offices visiting various high schools to get students to apply.

Senior Alissandra Mason said she really enjoyed the rally and said it got her thinking even about her next steps after high school.

“I actually had a talk with one of them about what their school had to offer and what they basically . . . we had a talk about college and what the process was like,” Mason said.

Robinson said the CIAA Tournament is also hosting a job fair on Thursday at the Baltimore Convention Center.