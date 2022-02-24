TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt are set to provide an update on recent public safety disruptions in the Towson area.
In the last few months Towson, which is the seat of Baltimore County, has seen several shootings in the area and recently, a brawl involving several juveniles at Towson Town Center.
Towson University last month announced it will fund a grant to county police to beef up security downtown.
In early January, 23-year-old Towson University student Ikemefuna Eguh was shot and killed in the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue. Eguh was enrolled at Towson University as a senior when he was killed, according to university staff.
Not long after that, detectives began looking into a shooting that occurred inside of Altus Towson Row, an apartment building tailored toward Towson University students. Officers found several shell casings but no gunshot victims.
In November 2021, a Morgan State University Student was shot and killed on Kenilworth Drive in Towson after a suspected drug deal.
In September of 2021, three people, including a student, were shot at a non-sanctioned gathering on Towson University’s campus. A Towson University officer was suspended in the aftermath of the triple shooting.
Olszewski and Hyatt are set to make the announcement Friday at 10:30 a.m. from the Baltimore County Public Safety Building in Towson.