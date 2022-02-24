BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The B&O Railroad Museum will celebrate the 195th birthday of its namesake railroad on Sunday with train rides, a balloon drop and cupcakes.
Rides on the Mile One Express are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a balloon drop and cupcakes in between, at noon.
Visitors will have the chance to win prizes, including Orioles tickets.
Admission $20 for adults and $12 for children, and train rides are an additional $3 for adults and $2 for children.