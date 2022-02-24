ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — At its meeting Thursday night, the Howard County Board of Education voted to make face coverings optional, effective March 1.
The board made the decision based on the Maryland State Board of Education's research-based off-ramp guidance. If 80% of the county is vaccinated or if the county's transmission rate is "low" or "moderate" for two straight weeks, a mask mandate can be lifted.
"As we have seen a decline in cases and transmission in our county, and the optimistic community message from the Health Department this week regarding declining metrics, I believe this is the right time to make masks optional," said Vicky Cutroneo, Board of Education Chair.
The federal requirement for masks on public transportation remains unchanged so anyone on a school bus will still be required to wear a mask, the county said.
"While masks will no longer be required in schools, every student and staff member should feel encouraged and supported to make the decision they feel most comfortable with," said Superintendent Dr. Michael J. Martirano. "We will remind students and staff to practice civility and respect the choices of others when it comes to masking, and I seek the community's support and collaboration in reinforcing and modeling this behavior for our children. System and school leaders will work to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and students as we make this transition."