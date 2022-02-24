FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Alert Day Issued for Today With Temps Dropping Dramatically
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We still don’t know when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will sign a contract extension, but we do have fresh evidence of his love for the city.

On Thursday, Jackson said he’ll adopt the local vernacularism “Lor,” meaning “little,” for “my Baltimore people,” dropping another derivative, “Lil.”

“‘Lor bra trippin’ it sound better,” he enthused.

“Lor” has been affixed to the stage names of several local rappers, including Lor Choc, Lor Sosa and the late Lor Scoota, and it’s also used by the local toilet paper manufacturer Lor Tush.

